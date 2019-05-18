Pop Up Rally for Medicaid Expansion

Come show your support for Medicaid expansion! We will have signs! And balloons!

As per Rep. Chris Taylor, with BadgerCare expansion we can:

-Save the state 324 million while expanding BadgerCare eligibility to 82,000 Wisconsonites. (In effect, the Republicans under Scott Walker turned down federal money because they insisted on allowing Medicaid only up to 100% of the federal poverty level, rather than 138%. This not only left minimum wage workers in a bind, under the current system they are considered too well off for Medicaid, but still not well off enough to buy quality insurance, it is also wasting money.)

-Fund mental health initiatives.

-Improve dental care access for low income individuals.