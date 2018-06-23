Pop-Up Farmers Market
St. Mark's Episcopal Church 2618 N. Hackett Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, just off Downer Avenue on Milwaukee's East Side, is opening its green space to Blue Heron Farms, Lovelight Flowers, All People's Church Kids Working to Succeed, Haiti Project's Singing Rooster Coffee, Deux Soeurs & Amis Beignets, Larksong Photography and Cards by Jana Troutman-Miller, and more for a pop-up farmers market on the fourth Saturday each month this summer, from 8 a.m. until noon.
