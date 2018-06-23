St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, just off Downer Avenue on Milwaukee's East Side, is opening its green space to Blue Heron Farms, Lovelight Flowers, All People's Church Kids Working to Succeed, Haiti Project's Singing Rooster Coffee, Deux Soeurs & Amis Beignets, Larksong Photography and Cards by Jana Troutman-Miller, and more for a pop-up farmers market on the fourth Saturday each month this summer, from 8 a.m. until noon.