Portrait Painting in Acrylics / Tuesdays, 6:00 - 8:30 pm / 8 weeks: June 4th - July 23rd

Portraiture in the age of digital selfies. Learn "how to" techniques and why we continue to use paint in the current era. Beginners welcome, returns encouraged.This is a class that supports your interest and creates a solid understanding of acrylics.

Instructor/Artist: Steve Rys

$120 RAM Members; $150 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.