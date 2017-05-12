Portugal. The Man w/Electric Guest

Event time: 8pm

presents

Portugal. The Man

+ special guest Electric Guest

Tuesday, June 13

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Special Leinie’s Summer Shandy tasting before the show!

These psychedelic rockers with the trippy shape-shifting lightshow and their Beatles acid-years influences worn on their sleeves return to Milwaukee for a show at The Pabst. John Gourley’s iconic voice rushes to the highest falsetto and back down again, dizzyingly winding its way around the heavy drums and bass that create the band’s psych-rock sound.