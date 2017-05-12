Portugal. The Man w/Electric Guest
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
presents
Portugal. The Man
+ special guest Electric Guest
Tuesday, June 13
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Special Leinie’s Summer Shandy tasting before the show!
These psychedelic rockers with the trippy shape-shifting lightshow and their Beatles acid-years influences worn on their sleeves return to Milwaukee for a show at The Pabst. John Gourley’s iconic voice rushes to the highest falsetto and back down again, dizzyingly winding its way around the heavy drums and bass that create the band’s psych-rock sound.