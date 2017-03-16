Event time: 7:30pm

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is proud to present Post Comedy Theatre, a one-man variety show that serves up a delightful entertainment feast for the entire family (ages 8 and up) on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 pm. Elegantly elastic and multi-talented, Robert Post has created a show of sheer delight. By turns hilarious, poignant, and physically dazzling, his meticulously crafted sketches fill the stage with bumblers, dreamers, and cartoonish heroes of every stripe. With astonishing comic grace, he draws you into small dramas that capture universal human dilemmas.

The sketches that make up Post’s one-man variety show have captivated audiences across the United States as well as in Canada, Mexico, Japan, Turkey, and Europe. He has appeared on the Today show, and he was invited to perform for children in Beslan, Russia, at the school that had been devastated by a terrorist attack in 2004. A PBS special on his work, “Robert Post – in Performance,” won an Emmy.

Post Comedy Theatre is unrelenting fun, sketch by sketch à la Red Skelton, Sid Caesar, and Jonathan Winters (three of Post’s inspirations). Over the course of his forty-year career, Post has perfected more than thirty works, which he has performed for audiences across the United States and in Mexico, Turkey, Japan, and Russia. The show’s a smash, because the humor is universal. Take your seat and settle back. Just don’t expect to keep a straight face.

Price: Ticket prices for adults: $20-35, seniors: $15-30, and students: $10-20. For tickets, visit www.southmilwaukeepac.org or call (414) 766-5049.