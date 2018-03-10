Potter's Wheel (Ages 8-12)

6 Weeks, March 10 - April 21 (skip March 31)

Saturdays, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Ages 8-12

Fee: $116.00 Member Fee: $92.00

Learn the fundamentals of centering, throwing, trimming and glazing clay.

Online registration closes 3 days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.