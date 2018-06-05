Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Potter’s Wheel - Beyond the Basics 4 week session
Tuesdays, June 5-26th 9am – noon
This class will elevate your basic pottery skills. Become comfortable throwing up to 3 pounds or more of clay for bowls and mugs. Discover ways to perfect surface design and handle options. Various trimming options and wedging techniques will be covered at length. All glazing is on your own as this class strongly focuses on advance techniques. Class size is limited to four students so register early!
Instructor: Betsy Davis
Fee: $85
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups