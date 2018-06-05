Potter’s Wheel - Beyond the Basics 4 week session

Tuesdays, June 5-26th 9am – noon

This class will elevate your basic pottery skills. Become comfortable throwing up to 3 pounds or more of clay for bowls and mugs. Discover ways to perfect surface design and handle options. Various trimming options and wedging techniques will be covered at length. All glazing is on your own as this class strongly focuses on advance techniques. Class size is limited to four students so register early!

Instructor: Betsy Davis

Fee: $85