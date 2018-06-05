Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics

to Google Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Potter’s Wheel - Beyond the Basics 4 week session

Tuesdays, June 5-26th 9am – noon

This class will elevate your basic pottery skills. Become comfortable throwing up to 3 pounds or more of clay for bowls and mugs. Discover ways to perfect surface design and handle options. Various trimming options and wedging techniques will be covered at length. All glazing is on your own as this class strongly focuses on advance techniques. Class size is limited to four students so register early!

Instructor: Betsy Davis

Fee: $85

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-05 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-12 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-26 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-26 09:00:00 iCalendar - Potter's Wheel-Beyond the Basics - 2018-06-26 09:00:00