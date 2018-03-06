Potter's Wheel Class

8 Weeks, March 6 - April 24

Tuesdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $171.00 Member Fee: $137.00

Create your own forms on the potter's wheel, learning from demonstrations and lots of practice! Discover various techniques through in-depth exploration of form and function and how to use clay in its purest form. Clay, glazes and firings included in class fee.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.