Pottery Workshop-Animal Face Plates

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates
Monday August 3rd Noon -2:30
Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own Animal plate in these one-night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30
Kids & Family, Workshops / Classes / Groups