Pottery Workshop-Firecracker Pots

Pottery Workshop: Firecracker Pots

Saturday July 6th Noon-2PM

Clay blows up great when firecrackers are used! Join us for an early Independence Day tribute as we create abstract clay vessels from moist clay and firecrackers. Protective eyewear will be provided. Under 18? A parent will have to be with you. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $25

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
262-605-4745
