Pottery Workshops-Flasks & Shot Glasses

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Friday September 14 6-9pm

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own flasks/shot glasses in these one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

262-605-4745
