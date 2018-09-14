Pottery Workshops-Flasks & Shot Glasses
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Friday September 14 6-9pm
Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own flasks/shot glasses in these one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects.
Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30
