The Power of 5: Sex, Sweat, Sweets, Sleep and Stress

David Bernstein, MD, a nationally recognized author and highly respected physician, will discuss his latest book The Power of 5: The Ultimate Formula for Longevity and Remaining Youthful in this wonderfully insightful presentation at Ovation Jewish Home on Thursday, June 14.

In his third book, Dr. Bernstein teaches readers how to AGE GRACEFULLY® by embracing one’s own power to make the kinds of changes that can improve health. The Power of 5—Sweets, Sweat, Stress, Sleep and Sex—details the ways everyone can control their lasting youthfulness and vigor. His insights can apply to people of all ages and generations, and serve to motivate people to take action and make the choices necessary to age in the most gracious way.

Dr. Bernstein has over three decades of experience as a geriatrician in private practice, and has observed and empathized with thousands of aging adults.

The presentation is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit http://ovation.org/powerof5/

This lecture is made possible by a grant from the Dr. Samuel and Sara Bornstein Alzheimer Education Endowment Fund of the Jewish Community Foundation.