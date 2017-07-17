×

McDonald’s“Praise for Peace” will bring a free night of inspiration and joyful song toUihlein Hall on Saturday, August 26. Presented by the Marcus Center for thePerforming Arts, the event is general admission seating with doors opening at 5p.m. and the musical celebration starting at 6 p.m.

Headliningthe concert will be Bishop William Murphy, an Atlanta-based performer whosefourth album, “God Chaser” reached the Gospel Albums chart, as well as theBillboard 200. The event will also feature the talents of the Ugandan KidsChoir, which will be touring the US in August. The choir is made up of 10sponsored children who come from the poorest parts of Uganda. The children arechosen for their enthusiasm, ability, and dedication—all of which make thempotential leaders when they return to their communities.

Local talentwill also be featured throughout the evening with performances by Milwaukee’sown Bishop Darrell Hines and a 150-voice choir of local singers of allages.

The event isco-hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, which will bespotlighted throughout the evening for its efforts to make a difference in theCity of Milwaukee. Many Boys & Girls Clubs members will practice all summerlong to prepare for the concert.