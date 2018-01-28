Prata Duo Concert

A concert of music for horn and piano will be presented by the Prata Duo, Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano, with Elizabeth Smith, Soprano, at Lake Park Lutheran Church, Sunday January 28, 2018, at 3:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Glière, Schumann, and other composers.

Freewill Offering.

Lake Park Lutheran Church is located at 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.