Prata Duo Concert

Christ King Parish/School 2604 North Swan Boulevard, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
A concert of music for horn, piano, and organ will be presented by the Prata Duo, Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano/Organ, at Christ King Parish, Sunday February 24, 2019, at 3:00 P.M.
The concert will feature works by Vaughan-Williams, Buxtehude, Faure, and other composers.
Freewill Offering.
Christ King Parish is located at 2604 N. Swan Bvld., Wauwatosa.
For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.
