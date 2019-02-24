Prata Duo Concert

A concert of music for horn, piano, and organ will be presented by the Prata Duo, Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano/Organ, at Christ King Parish, Sunday February 24, 2019, at 3:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Vaughan-Williams, Buxtehude, Faure, and other composers.

Freewill Offering.

Christ King Parish is located at 2604 N. Swan Bvld., Wauwatosa.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.