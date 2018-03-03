Pressure Print with Sarah OFarrell
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Saturday, March 3 | 10:30–3:30
Experiment with pressure print, a unique printmaking process that relies on varying degrees of pressure to create a two-toned image. Hand cut images from mat board, mix ink, and create prints using a portable press. Create an individual and collaborative print. All supplies included. Bring a bag lunch.
$75 with a MOWA Membership ($12+)
