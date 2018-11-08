PRETTYMUCH w/Gunnar Gehl
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
PRETTYMUCH is on the fast track to becoming one of the hottest new boy bands of the year, with the New York Times siting, “the singing is mature, the attitude is poised, the eyes are on history.” With a current chart topping single penned by Ed Sheeran, “Summer On You,” and fresh off a tour with Grammy nominated singer Khalid, the group is ready to steal every heart at Turner Hall Ballroom.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance