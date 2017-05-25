PrideFest

Google Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00

Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Celebrating the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture and community, this three-day event features local merchants and food vendors that are LGBTQ-friendly, engaging national and local performers, and a pageant. This year’s headliners include Betty Who, Steve Grand and 10,000 Maniacs.

Info
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Festivals, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Google Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Google Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - PrideFest - 2017-06-09 00:00:00