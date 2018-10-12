The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players"

Google Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of

PRINCE OF PLAYERS

Friday, October 12 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 14 at 2:30 pm

Tickets range from $30 - $120

In this latest opera by American composer Carlisle Floyd, follow the story of Edward Kynaston, the last great male actor to play female roles in 17th century London. In a twist of fates, King Charles II declares, "No he shall ere again upon an English stage play she," forcing Kynaston to transform his career and identity while a new female star rises. Featuring international opera stars, the Florentine Opera Chorus and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

"Prince of Players" is based on the Jeffrey Hatcher play "Compleat Female Stage Beauty," which was turned into the 2004 film "Stage Beauty," starring Claire Danes and Billy Crudup.

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-12 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players" - 2018-10-14 00:00:00