The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of

PRINCE OF PLAYERS

Friday, October 12 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 14 at 2:30 pm

Tickets range from $30 - $120

In this latest opera by American composer Carlisle Floyd, follow the story of Edward Kynaston, the last great male actor to play female roles in 17th century London. In a twist of fates, King Charles II declares, "No he shall ere again upon an English stage play she," forcing Kynaston to transform his career and identity while a new female star rises. Featuring international opera stars, the Florentine Opera Chorus and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

"Prince of Players" is based on the Jeffrey Hatcher play "Compleat Female Stage Beauty," which was turned into the 2004 film "Stage Beauty," starring Claire Danes and Billy Crudup.