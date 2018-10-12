The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of "Prince of Players"
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Florentine Opera's Midwest Premiere of
PRINCE OF PLAYERS
Friday, October 12 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, October 14 at 2:30 pm
Tickets range from $30 - $120
In this latest opera by American composer Carlisle Floyd, follow the story of Edward Kynaston, the last great male actor to play female roles in 17th century London. In a twist of fates, King Charles II declares, "No he shall ere again upon an English stage play she," forcing Kynaston to transform his career and identity while a new female star rises. Featuring international opera stars, the Florentine Opera Chorus and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
"Prince of Players" is based on the Jeffrey Hatcher play "Compleat Female Stage Beauty," which was turned into the 2004 film "Stage Beauty," starring Claire Danes and Billy Crudup.