The Protect Seniors from Fraud program arms family caregivers with a kit to protect seniors by informing them of the latest scams being perpetrated on older adults. It offers a variety of resources and tools to help their seniors avoid becoming a victim of these scams.

Home Instead Senior Care is committed to bringing quality informational meetings to the public. We provide family caregiver education and support resources in person at no additional cost. We give you practical tips for caring for your loved one, as well as yourself, and help you connect with other family caregivers to share your experience and find support. We offer workshops on a wide range of topics from sibling communication to Alzheimer's care.