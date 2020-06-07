Protest First Aid 101

Zao MKE Church 2319 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Learn the basics of protest first aid from members Milwaukee's own street medic collective.

Topics covered include:

  • Wound care
  • Heat exhaustion
  • Tear gas, pepper spray
  • Gunshot Wounds

We have capacity for up to 50 participants. If more than 50 people register, priority will be given to POC and LGBTQIA individuals.

Please register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQOmed7L2wjGCdsm81qqCnsvOuXhHQFx7B-aVoY71pUtxG7w/viewform

Zao MKE Church 2319 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
