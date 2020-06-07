Protest First Aid 101

Learn the basics of protest first aid from members Milwaukee's own street medic collective.

Topics covered include:

Wound care

Heat exhaustion

Tear gas, pepper spray

Gunshot Wounds

We have capacity for up to 50 participants. If more than 50 people register, priority will be given to POC and LGBTQIA individuals.

Please register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQOmed7L2wjGCdsm81qqCnsvOuXhHQFx7B-aVoY71pUtxG7w/viewform