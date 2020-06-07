Protest First Aid 101
Zao MKE Church 2319 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Learn the basics of protest first aid from members Milwaukee's own street medic collective.
Topics covered include:
- Wound care
- Heat exhaustion
- Tear gas, pepper spray
- Gunshot Wounds
We have capacity for up to 50 participants. If more than 50 people register, priority will be given to POC and LGBTQIA individuals.
Please register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQOmed7L2wjGCdsm81qqCnsvOuXhHQFx7B-aVoY71pUtxG7w/viewform
