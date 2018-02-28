Public Foxconn Forum at Carthage College

In a series of panel discussions examining the anticipated impact of the Foxconn manufacturing facility soon to be built in Mount Pleasant, Carthage College will host 'Impact on Local Culture and Community' on Feb. 28.

This forum, along with the others in the series, will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in room 107 of the A.W. Clausen Center for World Business on the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Panelists will include community leaders and Carthage faculty from a variety of academic departments. Time will also be set aside for audience questions and discussions.

'Impact on the Local Culture and Community' will discuss the Taiwanese firm bringing with it a different business culture, approach to the environment, and method of broaching the community. A panel featuring former Racine mayor John Dickert will discuss the local ramifications.

March 14 - Impact on Local Government, Geography, and Policy

March 21 - Foxconn in Wisconsin and Beyond