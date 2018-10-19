Each year Bay View comes together to carve enormous quantities of pumpkins for its annual Pumpkin Pavilion celebration in Humboldt Park. Ahead of the mammoth lighting of 1000 pumpkins at 7 p.m., there will be a pet parade and costume contest and a performance from the Bay View High School Drum Line. There will also be magic shows and fire dancers later in the evening. The festivities continue Saturday afternoon and night with horse-drawn hayrides, a screening of Beetlejuice, a 5K race, and music from the Dick Satan Trio.