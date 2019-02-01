Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play

Google Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00

Arcade Theatre at The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

PURE ENOUGH TO DRINK:

A memory play by Alex Hoffmann with Jessica Sosnoski

This original 2-act drama explores the consequences of and reasons for addiction through the eyes of Alex Hoffmann and his son. A powerful memory play with both comedic and dramatic elements, Pure Enough To Drink makes its debut on The Company of Strangers Theater stage exploring lessons in self-sacrifice, patience, and evil.

February 1, 2, 8 @ 7pm

February 9 @ 4pm

The Underground Collaborative

161 w wisconsin ave MKE

Tickets $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors

(recommended for high school age or older: drugs, violence, language, thematic elements)

https://www.facebook.com/events/192994821655957/?active_tab=about

Info
Arcade Theatre at The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Activist, Theater & Dance, Visual Arts
434-221-7498
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-01 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-02 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pure Enough To Drink: A Memory Play - 2019-02-09 00:00:00