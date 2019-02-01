A Purposeful Hustle Social & Talkback

A part of MULYP's Join Week, this panel discussion/networking event will continue the discussion of Deanna Singh's book 'Purposeful Hustle’ allowing YPs to connect with prominent people in Milwaukee and bring them together on a panel to talk about their 'Purposeful Hustle' and the creation of their own legacy in leadership right here in the city of Milwaukee.

The event will be held at VIBEZ Creative Art Space on the second floor of the Sherman Phoenix at 3536 W. Fond du Lac