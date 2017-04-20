Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents "On The Spectrum"
Milwaukee Cooperative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., STE. 2, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: FRI, May 5th @ 8pm OPENING! SAT, May 6 @ 6pm and 8pm SUN, May 7 @ 3pm FRI, May 12 @ 8pm SAT, May 13 @ 6pm and 8pm SUN, May 14 @ 3pm CLOSING!
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents
On The Spectrum
Written & Performed by Thom J. Cauley
May 5th-May 14th
@ Milwaukee Cooperative at The Shops of Grand Ave.
Say hello Thom. Say hello Box. Say hello Numbers. Say hello Colors. Say hello Mr. Doctor Man. Say, aren't you a Song and Special Ed. Man? Indeed, he is. And more. A lot more. Inside this box, he's doing a hot jazz dance with diagnosis, personal demons, and prescription drugs.
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents On The Spectrum, written and performed by ensemble member Thom J. Cauley. This intimate solo show utilizes physical acting and personal experience to tell the inner monologue of a young boy with an unidentified learning disability. The play premiered last August at the inaugural Milwaukee Fringe Festival with great success.
SHOWS
FRI, May 5th @ 8pm OPENING!
SAT, May 6 @ 6pm and 8pm
SUN, May 7 @ 3pm
FRI, May 12 @ 8pm
SAT, May 13 @ 6pm and 8pm
SUN, May 14 @ 3pm CLOSING!
LOCATION
Milwaukee Cooperative at The Shops of Grand Ave.
161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203
(On the 2nd floor, above TJ MAXX. Free street parking adjacent to mall.)
TICKETS
General - $15
Artist/Student - $10
Purchase online for priority seating: www.thequasimondo.com/tickets.html
Price: General - $15 Artist/Student - $10 Purchase online for priority seating: www.thequasimondo.com/tickets.html