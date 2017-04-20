Event time: FRI, May 5th @ 8pm OPENING! SAT, May 6 @ 6pm and 8pm SUN, May 7 @ 3pm FRI, May 12 @ 8pm SAT, May 13 @ 6pm and 8pm SUN, May 14 @ 3pm CLOSING!

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents

On The Spectrum

Written & Performed by Thom J. Cauley

May 5th-May 14th

@ Milwaukee Cooperative at The Shops of Grand Ave.

Say hello Thom. Say hello Box. Say hello Numbers. Say hello Colors. Say hello Mr. Doctor Man. Say, aren't you a Song and Special Ed. Man? Indeed, he is. And more. A lot more. Inside this box, he's doing a hot jazz dance with diagnosis, personal demons, and prescription drugs.

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents On The Spectrum, written and performed by ensemble member Thom J. Cauley. This intimate solo show utilizes physical acting and personal experience to tell the inner monologue of a young boy with an unidentified learning disability. The play premiered last August at the inaugural Milwaukee Fringe Festival with great success.

SHOWS

LOCATION

Milwaukee Cooperative at The Shops of Grand Ave.

161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203

(On the 2nd floor, above TJ MAXX. Free street parking adjacent to mall.)

TICKETS

General - $15

Artist/Student - $10

Purchase online for priority seating: www.thequasimondo.com/tickets.html

