The Queen's Six

St. Joseph Center Chapel 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: 5pm

They live within the walls of Windsor Castle, where they regularly sing for the Royal Family. Established in 2008, the 450th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth I, they come to us on their first American tour with a program of court music including music of the notable “six” – composers from that earlier era – Byrd, Gibbons, Morley, Tallis, Tomkins, and Weelkes.

Tickets and info at

http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/thequeenssix/

Price: $29-$59 adults/seniors, $10-$20 students

