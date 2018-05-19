R. Mutt 30th Anniversary Spectacular

Don't call it a comeback...

...we've been here for years. In truth, some of us have come and gone over the years, but this May marks the 30th anniversary of R. Mutt's birth. We are pulling out all the stops with full up invitations to everyone who has ever played with R. Mutt going back to 1988. Club Garibaldi's in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood will host as we run through 30 years of songs and line ups. Come on out and flashback to a time when bad decisions were just part of your weekend plan.

Saturday, May 19 8:00 PM

Club Garibaldi's

2501 S Superior St

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Paul Leckie, Mike Bellante, John Gentile, Matthew Corrado, Drew Bark, Matt Schreier, Dan Power, David Smolarek, Jamie Vanadia, Jim Dier and Ron Thornton will all be performing. Hoping for some extra special surprise appearances...