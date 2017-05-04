Raaga Entertainment LLC presents "Divine Moments" with Grammy Award-winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Pandit Subhen Chatterjee
Best Western Plus Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Conference Ctr. 5105 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 8:30pm
Friday May 12th at 8:30 PM
Tickets – Row 1 – Sponsor $100, Rows 2 - $65 , All remaining seats $35
For tickets
Indian Groceries 414-771-3535 Salon Mayfair 414-793-5343 Gayatri Foods 262-641-0633
For Sponsorship call Venkat 414-732-0059, Yogesh 414-467-3032, Dinesh 414-771-3535, Susmita 262-389-5683
Info
Concerts