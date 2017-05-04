Raaga Entertainment LLC presents "Divine Moments" with Grammy Award-winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Pandit Subhen Chatterjee

Best Western Plus Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Conference Ctr. 5105 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 8:30pm

Friday May 12th at 8:30 PM

Best Western Hotel – Milwaukee Airport – Symposium

5105 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Tickets – Row 1 – Sponsor $100, Rows 2 - $65 , All remaining seats $35

For tickets

Indian Groceries 414-771-3535 Salon Mayfair 414-793-5343 Gayatri Foods 262-641-0633

For Sponsorship call Venkat 414-732-0059, Yogesh 414-467-3032, Dinesh 414-771-3535, Susmita 262-389-5683

Best Western Plus Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Conference Ctr. 5105 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
