Local families race to cure rare disorder

Benefit Event for FAST – Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics

(Milwaukee, Wis.) – June 07, 2018 – The newly formed Wisconsin chapter of FAST (Foundation for Angelman

Syndrome Therapeutics) invites the public to Veloce Indoor Speedway in Waukesha to attend a go kart race event

to benefit Angelman syndrome (AS) research on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Proceeds will go directly to FAST as they work

to raise funds to find a cure to rid the world of this disease.

Founded in 2008, FAST is the largest, non-governmental funder of Angelman-specific research. FAST-funded research

identified a potential antisense treatment for AS, and in December 2017, the organization launched GeneTx

Biotherapeutics, LLC, a biotechnology company, to develop this potential therapy for human clinical trials.

FAST is finalizing the scientific foundational work necessary to test additional therapies in human clinical trials. The

work also has the potential to impact millions more who have related disorders like autism and Alzheimer’s disease.

Guests are invited to enjoy go-kart racing, food, drinks, games, giveaways and more. Buy a ticket to race or a ticket to

watch this is a family-friendly event with the goal to support research for all Angelman children and families.

Local sponsors include but not limited to, Point Burger, Alois Roofing and Sheet Metal and Frontline Commercial Real

Estate. Each ticket, ranging from $25 - $100, includes entrance into the event, Point Burger Bar Food, soft drinks,

alcoholic beverages, and an opportunity to participate in giveaways. Buy tickets on Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/race-for-grace-tickets-45915098295