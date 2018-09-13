Racine Theatre Guild auditions for “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” Sept. 22-23

The Racine Theatre Guild will be holding open auditions for the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Capturing the hearts of audience members young and old alike, Ebenezer Scrooge returns to tell the story of redemption and hope. A stingy miser, Scrooge faces the consequences of his life through the visits of three ghosts – Past, Present, and Future. He learns the importance of family and friendship in one night, spreading love and charity from that day forward. Rousing music, memorable characters, and an unforgettable tale will leave audiences filled with holiday cheer!

The show requires a large ensemble with roles for men, women, and children ages 10 and up. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, located at 2000 W 6th St, Racine on Saturday, September 22 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 23 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Register for an audition time by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” will go into rehearsal in October and performs weekend with a few daytime performances for school groups December 7 - 16. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.