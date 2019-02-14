Racine Theatre Guild auditions for ““9 to 5 The Musical” Feb. 23-24

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for “9 to 5 The Musical” on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Fed up with having to work for a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot,” three female office workers bond over their shared disgust and concoct a plan for revenge. After they accidentally kidnap their boss, they decide to makeover their office into a place where all of their coworkers can thrive. Based on the hilarious, hit movie and filled with unforgettable, original music by Dolly Parton, this musical shines a light on the power of friendship and will have the audiences’ toes tapping.

The show requires a large ensemble with roles for women and men ages 15 and older. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are encouraged to audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at the Racine Theatre Guild on Saturday, February 23 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, February 24 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

“9 to 5” will go into rehearsal in March and performs weekends May 10 – 26. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.