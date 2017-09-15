Racine Theatre Guild presents: Boeing Boeing

A classic and popular farce, “Boeing Boeing,” will open the Racine Theatre Guild’s 80th season Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 1.

The comedy features Bernard as he juggles his three stewardess fiancées, Gabriella, Gretchen, and Gloria. He expertly changes his routine to fit each woman’s decor choices, taste in food, and airline timetable. He is able to keep each blissfully unaware of the other until all three women unexpectedly arrive in town on the same evening. Catastrophe looms and chaos erupts as he attempts to regain control with the help of his maid, Berthe, and friend, Robert.

Directed by Amber Smith, the cast will feature Matt Specht as Bernard, Eric Welch as Robert, Julia Jaskulske as Gabriella, Katie Kowbel as Gretchen, Megan Seager as Gloria, and Laura McDonald as Berthe. Written by Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans, “Boeing Boeing” won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

“Boeing Boeing” makes its run September 15 to October 1. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 30 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students. There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, September 24 and Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the Box Office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

Friday, September 15 - 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, September 16 - 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, September 17 - 2 p.m.

• Friday, September 22 - 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, September 23 - 2 p.m.

• Saturday, September 23 - 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, September 24 - 2 p.m.

• Sunday, September 24 - 7 p.m.*

• Thursday, September 28 - 7 p.m.*

• Friday, September 29 - 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, September 30 - 2 p.m.

• Saturday, September 30 - 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, October 1 - 2 p.m.