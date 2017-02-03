Racine Theatre Guild presents: That Darn Plot

Event time: Feb. 24-March 12. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday, March 4 and Saturday, March 11 will also have a 2 p.m. show.

A play is written before the audience’s eyes in the Racine Theatre Guild’s (RTG) upcoming production of “That Darn Plot” from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, March 12.

Mark W. Transom is one of the world’s greatest playwrights and has been tasked with writing a new play in one night. As he sits at his typewriter, the plot takes shape until Mark’s estranged son appears as a character and the play veers out of control. The line between the story being written and Mark’s life becomes blurred, forcing him face his own reality. Humorous and heartfelt, this comedy puts a new spin on a play within a play.

Directed by Christopher Elst, the cast is made up of new RTG actors, Paige Bourne and Sam Walker, and returning actors, Paul Weir, Laura-Nicole Musolf, Randy Rehberg, and Matt Specht. Written by David Belke, “That Darn Plot” won the 2000 Samuel French Canadian Playwrights Contest.

“That Darn Plot” will run from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, March 12 at RTG. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday, March 4 and Saturday, March 11 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students. There will be two additional shows on Sunday, March 5 and Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

