Raga & Rhythm

An evening of Indian classical music and dance by performers coming from Kolkata, India. The concert features a Vocal and Sitar Duet by Biplab Mukherjee Bhattacharya (vocal) and Anjan Saha (sitar) with Hindole Majumdar (tabla) as well as a classical Odissi Dance Recital by Kaberi Sen. This may be your only chance this year to see such a array of performances at one concert. Don't miss this unique event!