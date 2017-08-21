Rager Before the Rut

Event time: 7pm-12am

We're gonna be throwing down some drinks and taking in some country licks before those bucks start chasing them doe this fall!

Extension Cord presents two of Wisconsin's best alternative country bands (Zach Pietrini & Driveway Thriftdwellers) on the bill with Matt Woods (full band) and Cory Call solo! Proud to say we are all gonna be knee deep in great stories because each one of these acts knows how to pen a great goddamn song.

Price: $10 (extensioncordmke.com/shows)