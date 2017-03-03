Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Railroad Earth
+ special guest Billy Strings
Friday, March 24
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Plain and simple, one of the greatest live bands in America today. Railroad Earth reaches far beyond the confines of traditional bluegrass or jam band, fusing elements of country, jazz, celtic, roots music & rock for a potent, deep grooving mix.
