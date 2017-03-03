Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings

Google Calendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Railroad Earth

+ special guest Billy Strings

Friday, March 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Plain and simple, one of the greatest live bands in America today. Railroad Earth reaches far beyond the confines of traditional bluegrass or jam band, fusing elements of country, jazz, celtic, roots music & rock for a potent, deep grooving mix.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Railroad Earth w/Billy Strings - 2017-03-24 00:00:00