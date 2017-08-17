Event time: Aug. 18-Nov. 25.

Opening at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts on August 18, the RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2017 showcases the diversity and vitality of the Racine/Kenosha visual arts community. This exhibition is a series of solo shows featuring the work of four area artists who were recipients of RAM Artist Fellowships in 2016—Tim Abel, Martin Antaramian, Kirsten Bartel, and Lisa Bigalke—representing a diverse range of styles and media. The show continues through November 25, 2017.

Sponsored by a grant from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the biennial Racine Art Museum fellowships provide support for the professional development of the community’s artists. Additionally, the program distinguishes the region as a place that values the arts and enhances the area’s desirability as a place for artists to work and live.

Comprised of work newly created since the fellowship period began in January 2016—as well as work already in existence—this exhibition offers a sampling of the dynamic visual arts scene in this corner of southeastern Wisconsin.

Price: An admission fee of $5 for adults, with reduced fees for students and seniors, applies at RAM. Admission to Wustum is free. Members are always admitted without charge to either campus.