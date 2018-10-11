The Ramos Brothers and pianist Deborah Masloski will perform in a concert on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Violinist Alli Alvarado-Switala and violist David Ramos will also be featured.

The concert will be held at the Kenosha Creative Space, located at 624 57th Street, Kenosha. The event is free and open to the public.

The performance features an array of beloved repertoire, including Latin American selections in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Dia de la Raza, and Dia De la Niña, an international celebration recognized by the UN promoting gender equality and encouraging young women to fight for a better future.

The Ramos Brothers are a gifted Mexican string duo, featuring Manuel Ramos on violin and Adolfo Ramos on cello. Emphasizing the influences of their parents’ experiences growing up in Zacatecas, the pair combines adept classical training with a soulful native flair.

Deborah Masloski, in addition to serving as a Carthage Assistant Professor of Music, has led an illustrious career both as a performer and educator; she has appeared with orchestras including the Chicago Civic Orchestra, New Mexico Symphony, and the Colorado Springs Orchestra, and she has given master classes throughout the United States, Europe and China.

Alli Alvarado-Switala made her professional debut with the Fort Worth Symphony at age 13, and has since performed with orchestras such as the New World Symphony, the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic. David Ramos rounds out the quintet as an experienced violist, performing at important cultural institutions like the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico.

For additional information, please contact Kenosha Creative Space at info@kenoshacreativespace.com or at 262-945-9411.