Rancid and Dropkick Murphys
BMO Harris Pavilion 200 N. Habor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6:30pm
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys
From Boston to Berkeley Tour
+ special guests
The Bouncing Souls
Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers)
Dropkick Murphys & Rancid Onstage Together for Joint Encore
Wednesday, August 9
5pm Doors //
6:30pm Show
Boston’s hard driving Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphy’s joins forces with California punk trailblazers Rancid for a killer double bill with this massive outdoor summertime show also featuring Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers. Don’t miss one of the biggest punk rock events of the summer live, outdoors at The BMO Harris Pavilion.
Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ( “Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.