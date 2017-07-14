Event time: 6:30pm

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys

From Boston to Berkeley Tour

+ special guests

The Bouncing Souls

Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers)

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid Onstage Together for Joint Encore

Wednesday, August 9

BMO Harris Pavilion

5pm Doors //

6:30pm Show

Boston’s hard driving Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphy’s joins forces with California punk trailblazers Rancid for a killer double bill with this massive outdoor summertime show also featuring Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers. Don’t miss one of the biggest punk rock events of the summer live, outdoors at The BMO Harris Pavilion.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ( “Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.