Randy Jackson (Zebra) wsg Category X and Scott Berendt at Rock Country!

Doors open 7pm. Show starts 8pm -- tix $10 per person (pre-pay OR $15 per person at the door).

Randy Jackson of Zebra returns to Milwaukee for the 8th consecutive year to perform all your favorite Zebra hits (and deep cuts), as well as some of his favorite covers (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, etc.). It'll be a night to remember and this year his very special guests will be arena rock giants,Category X, as well as everyone's favorite, Scott Berendt, multiple WAMI nominee/winner and the leader of The Us Project, as well as long-time drummer with Bad Boy.

Advanced tickets only $10; special reserved seating $25 (limited supply).