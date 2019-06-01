Rapper AUTI MARIE performs at Riverwest FemFest 2019

Auti Marie is kicking off the summer with a performance at Riverwest Femfest 2019!

Date: June 1st, 2019

Location: Company Brewing (Outside Stage)

*Venue wheelchair accessible*

Time: 5:30pm

Price: $10

Auti Marie is a rapper with a baby face that makes her lovable, a sexy voice that's inviting and hard-core lyrics that makes her a threat to anyone. Come and see for yourself!

(My set is 30 minutes (5:30pm-6pm) Please get there EARLY!)

Here's the full line-up of Riverwest FemFest artists performing at Company Brewing on June 1st, 2019:

2:00 Kati Katchever

2:30 Kendra Swanson

3 :00 Ghost In The Good Thing

3:30 DUZT

4:00 Worm

4:30 crimesXnature

***5:30 AUTI MARIE***

6:00 Kaylee Crossfire

6:30 Wavy V

7:00 Gentle Brontosaurus

7:30 Amanda Huff (Full Band)

9:00 Motes

10:00 L’Resorts

11:00 Saebra & Carlyle

12:00 Plague Walker

12:30 DJ Dripsweat