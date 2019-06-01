Rapper AUTI MARIE performs at Riverwest FemFest 2019
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Auti Marie is kicking off the summer with a performance at Riverwest Femfest 2019!
This is a performance you DON'T want to miss!
(PUT IT IN YOUR CALENDAR)
Date: June 1st, 2019
Location: Company Brewing (Outside Stage)
*Venue wheelchair accessible*
Time: 5:30pm
Price: $10
Auti Marie is a rapper with a baby face that makes her lovable, a sexy voice that's inviting and hard-core lyrics that makes her a threat to anyone. Come and see for yourself!
(My set is 30 minutes (5:30pm-6pm) Please get there EARLY!)
Here's the full line-up of Riverwest FemFest artists performing at Company Brewing on June 1st, 2019:
2:00 Kati Katchever
2:30 Kendra Swanson
3 :00 Ghost In The Good Thing
3:30 DUZT
4:00 Worm
4:30 crimesXnature
***5:30 AUTI MARIE***
6:00 Kaylee Crossfire
6:30 Wavy V
7:00 Gentle Brontosaurus
7:30 Amanda Huff (Full Band)
9:00 Motes
10:00 L’Resorts
11:00 Saebra & Carlyle
12:00 Plague Walker
12:30 DJ Dripsweat