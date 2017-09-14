Ray Blue Quartet (7pm), Dramatic Lovers (9:30pm)

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

As part of The Milwaukee Film Festival Cream City Sountrack we are pleased to welcome Dramatic Lovers to the Estate stage. Music begins at 9pm with a special guest opener, followed by the Dramatic Lovers. DJ Andy Menchal will be closing out the evening on the turntables.

Celebrate Milwaukee Film and Milwaukee Music at the Jazz Estate!

$7 Door Charge

Cocktial Service begins at 5pm.

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
