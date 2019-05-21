Progress has no boundaries, and neither does ReactJS United!! We are ecstatic to welcome React Denver as a presenting city for our 3rd ReactJS United event on May 21st.

We know it can be hard to get away and travel to all the conferences on your wish list! So, we have put together a crazy fantastic line-up of speakers that you wouldn't usually get to hear from your hometown, each with their unique take on React. The best part is all you have to do is attend your normal ReactJS Meetup!!

Learn, experience, and implement the knowledge you pick up from each presentation and don't forget to invite your friends!

All times are in CST Time Zone.

**FREE Craft Beer, local eats, and tons of great swag in celebration of ReactJS United!

6:00- Registration

6:30 - Milwaukee - Committing to the power of SemVer by Josh Compton

7:00 - Chicago React + Ethereum by Justin Schuldt

7:30 - Denver - Custom Redux Middleware - Sharon Kong

& Something About Hooks Ryan Florence

Can't make it but want to connect virtually? Stay updated as we will be sharing a link for those who can't join in person.

Thank you to our sponsor Northwestern Mutual who believes in removing the boundaries and offering FREE technology learning experiences for Milwaukee.