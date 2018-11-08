Reading Race: Community Conversations

Shorewood Village Center 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Engage with your neighbors in crucial conversations about race and racism, in a series of community conversations studying the book "We Were Eight Years in Power" by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Discussions are held every other month, and each discussion will consider an essay or two from the book. This month, we will discuss Chapter 7, "The Black Family in the Age of Mass Incarceration," a version of which was published in "The Atlantic" in October 2015.

Reading Race is a collaboration between Shorewood Public Library, the Shorewood School District and the YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin.

Shorewood Village Center 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
414-847-2670
