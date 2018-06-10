Long respected for their deft lyrical hand and gorgeous melodies, Real Estate builds upon their reputation for crafting perfect songs with their latest album In Mind, carrying the band even deeper into the pantheon of great songwriters. As for the band’s increasingly widespread appeal, both bassist Alex Bleeker and Courtney can only theorize as to what it is about their music that seems to strike such a profound chord with listeners. “I think there’s an earnestness to what we do,” says Bleeker. “It’s coming from a truthful place of human experience, but it’s also kind of raw. It evokes something for people, even though we are often dissecting subject matter that seems super normal and undramatic, it’s also relatable.”