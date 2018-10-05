Realm of Terror Haunted House – Opening Weekend

If you are looking for the craziest, most intense and extreme haunted house experience near Milwaukee, Realm of Terror is your destination. Realm of Terror, rated the number one haunted attraction in Illinois from hauntedillinois.com and hauntedhousechicago.com (more times than any other haunted house), invites you to opening weekend on Friday, Oct. 5, Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Featuring the best in makeup effects created and supervised by FACEOFF Season 9 star, Stevie Calabrese, you can expect to see some of the scariest things a mind could conjure. Walk through fully immersive sets and environments created by professional set designers, and experience horror even with your eyes tightly shut with soundscapes created to set a horrifying tone. Nothing you will witness at Realm of Terror will you ever see at any other attraction, from the parking lot to the very last moment, you’ll be inside of a winding maze of extreme terror unlike any other.

Plus, Realm of Terror is one of the few haunted houses that has a full-service bar. The Haunt Bar serves up spooky takes on classic cocktails for those needing a drink before or after the terrifying experience Realm of Terror holds – might be best to visit the bar twice.

For more information on Realm of Terror and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.realmofterror.com/.