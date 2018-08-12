Country superstar Reba McEntire will close out the Fair at the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The legendary artist will serenade fairgoers with classics like “Fancy,” “Little Rock” and her most recent chart-topper, “Turn On the Radio.” After four decades of successful tours and numerous #1 singles – 35 total, Reba has sold over nine million concert tickets and 56 million albums worldwide, and continues to produce hit after hit.

This kind of success doesn’t come without its fair share of accolades, and Reba is no exception. She has won 15 American Music Awards, 13 ACM Awards, seven CMA Awards, two Grammy Awards and an ACM Career Achievement Honor. She’s also one of only four entertainers to receive the impressive National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress.

Aside from her music fame, Reba is also a Golden Globe nominated actress, best known for her role in the television sitcom Reba, which ran for a successful six seasons, and her critically acclaimed performance in the 2001 Broadway revival of Get Your Gun.

All seating for this show is reserved and tickets are $59 and $49.