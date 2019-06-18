Rebecca and the Grey Notes

As a late edition to the band's summer calendar, Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at ParkSide 23, 2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield. Instead of playing on a big stage, the band will be performing its original music along with covers of such artists as Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Tom Petty, the Byrds and more in a cozy, intimate setting.

Parkside 23 2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
262-695-8403
