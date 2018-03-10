Rebecca and the Grey Notes

Pam's Fine Wines (Mukwonago) 100 Main St., Mukwonago, Wisconsin 53149

Rebecca and the Grey Notes returns to Pam's Fine Wines in downtown Mukwonago to celebrate Pam's birthday. The band will be playing original songs from its two albums along with covers of music from such artists as Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, B.B. King, Led Zeppelin, the Byrds and more.

Pam's Fine Wines (Mukwonago) 100 Main St., Mukwonago, Wisconsin 53149
